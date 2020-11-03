Sex offenders found in violation during Halloween weekend

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A massive, statewide Halloween home visit effort was conducted on Saturday with the Arkansas Department of Corrections, Division of Community Correction Sex Offender Services.

Out of 640 sex offenders, 59 were found to be in violation of Act 463; which bans offenders from handing out candy to minors, participating in trick-or-treating, and attending events involving wearing costumes or handing out candy to children.

More than 50 officers made unannounced visits to the homes. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Halloween lock-ins for sex offenders, which have been organized by the Division in previous years, were not possible.

Level 3 and 4 sex offenders who violate Act 463 restrictions may be charged with a Class D felony, serving up to six years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.

Sex Offenders identified as high risk are required to remain at home on Halloween and must post signs warning that children are not to trick-or-treat at the residence.

The violations found during the compliance check included failure to register as a sex offender, Halloween decoration violations, and failure to display no trick-or-treater door hangers.

Efforts are ongoing to bring non-compliant offenders into compliance and to sanction those who do violate.