Severe Weather Risk Saturday

There is a SLIGHT (15%) risk of severe thunderstorms across far south Arkansas late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. Although there will be modest instability, any thunderstorms that do manage to become more organized may produce an isolated tornado or damaging straight line wind gusts. Showers and thunderstorms will quickly come to an end later Saturday afternoon as the cold front pushes east across the Mississippi River. Storms will most likely move through Central AR between 10 AM and 2 PM. All storms may be out of the state by 6 PM, Saturday.

Rainfall totals are not expected to be excessive but isolated amounts up to around 2″ are possible through late Saturday afternoon.

After the storms clear a cold front will come through Saturday night. It will be windy Saturday night into Sunday. There is a chance a Wind Advisory gets issued.