Severe Weather Potential Tuesday, November 26

We expect showers to develop Tuesday morning, then some stronger to severe thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night ahead of a strong cold front.



Tuesday will be breezy and warm with temperatures reaching around 70° in the afternoon. This will provide some instability as a cold front approaches overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

If severe storms do occur, damaging wind will be the main threat, especially in NEA. Secondly, there will be a possibility of a few tornadoes. The threat for large hail is very low.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest updates. We will keep you ahead of the storm.