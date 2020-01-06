Severe Weather Potential Friday, January 10

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a quiet first half of the week, our weather will get active at the end of the week. An approaching storm system will draw in warm and moist air from the gulf of Mexico starting Thursday. That will lead to showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Thursday, but we’re not expecting to have a real chance of severe weather until Friday.

All of the state has a chance of some severe weather Friday and Friday night. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a 15% (Slight Risk) probability of severe weather for most of the state for Friday and Friday night. It has also outlined a 30% (Enhanced Risk) probability of severe weather for much of South Arkansas.

Storms will likely form in east Oklahoma Friday afternoon and move into West Arkansas around 5:00 p.m. The storms should intensify Friday evening as the move into Central Arkansas. Damaging wind, large hail, and weak tornadoes will be possible.



We also expect a large amount of rain Friday and Friday night. Anywhere from two to four inches of rain with some higher totals of five inches or more will be possible.