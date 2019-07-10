Severe Weather Possible This Afternoon/Evening

As we continue through this Wednesday, there is an increased risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms. A slight risk is in effect for mainly the western half of Arkansas.

This risk is thanks to a cold front that will be swinging through the state. Unfortunately, it won’t be bringing cool and dry air to Arkansas but will assist in creating numerous thunderstorms.

The main threat with any thunderstorm that can reach severe status would be brief but strong, damaging wind gusts. Of course, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing lightning and heavy rainfall which could cause flash flooding.

We will need to watch these storms closely this afternoon as there is potential for them to form into a line. If this becomes possible, the wind threat would increase.

A severe thunderstorm watch may get issued later today if conditions remain favorable for numerous severe thunderstorms.

All severe weather is expected to come to an end before midnight tonight.