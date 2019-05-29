Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, 5/29 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Wednesday 1 PM Update:

As we move along into the afternoon hours, the threat for severe weather will continue.

A tornado watch will remain in effect until 8 PM for areas west and north of the I-30 corridor and west of the US 67/167 corridor.

The main threats with this line of thunderstorms would be strong, damaging wind gusts and large hail. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either, thus the reasoning for the tornado watch.

As the line moves into the eastern half of the state, ingredients for storms to continue will not be present. This will cause the line to quickly break down.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FORECAST

Wednesday, 10 AM : -- Pat Walker

Nearly half of Arkansas now lies within the Storm Prediction Center's 30% Probability of severe weather for this afternoon and evening. That includes Little Rock and points along and west of the I-30/US 67 corridor from SW to NE AR. In East Arkansas the probability drops off.

Storms will likely develop shortly after the lunch hour in West Arkansas and as the afternoon progresses and the evening arrives they will make their way across the state into Northeast, Central, and Southwest Arkansas.

Storms may be most severe between 4 PM and 8 PM this evening. At the onset the Tornado threat and large hail threat will be at their highest. But as the evening progresses, those two's likelihood will diminish and the threat of damaging wind will be higher. That being said, the tornado threat and hail threat, and especially the threat for EF-2 or greater tornadoes and very large hail (golfball size and larger) is pretty significant in West Arkansas at the onset of this afternoon's event.

Stay Weather Aware this afternoon!

Wednesday, 6 AM : -- Pat Walker

While Wednesday morning started with a cluster of severe storms that stretched from Fort Smith, to Russellville, to Batesville, more intense severe storms are expected this afternoon to form in West Arkansas and in East Oklahoama. Damaging wind will be the main threat with these storms. A few tornadoes, however, will be possible. The tornado threat will be higher in Oklahoma than in Arkansas. There is a potential for some very large hail. Storms should fire around noon or 1 PM in West Arkansas and then be in Central Arkansas anywhere from 4-6 p.m. Stay Weather Aware.

Tuesday, 10 AM : -- Pat Walker

After a break from widespread rain and thunderstorms over the Memorial Day Weekend, Arkansas will once again have rain and thunderstorms this week with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. The western and northwestern part of the state does have the highest potential for severe weather along with very heavy rain.

Tonight, storms from Oklahoma could clip NWA. There will be a brief damaging wind and tornado threat with that around Midnight. Then Wednesday afternoon, storms will likely develop in West Arkansas and East Oklahoma and move northeast. There will be a damaging wind and tornado threat with these in the afternoon and evening hours. But after the sun sets, the severe weather threat will drop off. Then, severe weather is unlikely Thursday.

Northwest Arkansas will likely see the most rainfall with 2-3" there. Central, East and South Arkansas can expect up to an inch. The higher amounts in NWA raises a big Flash Flooding concern on top of the river flooding that is ongoing.