Severe Weather Outlook for Today, Easter Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sunday Afternoon Update – Our first two rounds of storms have concluded in Arkansas. Now the attention shifts the the final one that will be coming into the western part of the state around 4-5 p.m, rolling into central Arkansas between 7-9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for majority of the state of Arkansas until 11 p.m.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Tornado Watch is in effect for southeast Arkansas including Ashley and Chicot county until 8 p.m. CDT Sunday evening. A PDS tornado watch means there is a possibility of long-lived tornadoes.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for far east Arkansas until 1 a.m. Monday.

THREATS: The core of the low-pressure system driving Sunday’s severe weather will begin to move through the state. Hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. Northwest Arkansas may see some damaging wind and hail with this third and final wave. While the tornado threat may be lower with Wave 3, it still exists.

Storms will first move into southwest Arkansas around 4 p.m. with Wave 3. There will be a tornado, damaging wind and hail threat with these storms.

By 7 p.m, these storms will be in central Arkansas and central south Arkansas with a tornado, damaging wind, and hail threat. Around this time northwest Arkansas will have a threat of hail and heavy rain.

Around 9 p.m, the storms in central Arkansas should have cleared out, but the Arkansas Storm Team will still be watching for possible storm development in south Arkansas where a tornado threat and damaging wind threat will remain. North Arkansas may be seeing heavy rain with a small hail threat.

Then, thankfully, by 11 p.m, all severe storms are expected to be out of the state. However, rain and thunderstorms producing heavy rain may continue across north Arkansas.

Stay Weather Aware all day. The Arkansas Storm Team is ready to hit on-line and on-air all day.