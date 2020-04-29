Severe weather causes damage across state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As severe storms made its way across Arkansas, there were several preliminary reports of damage in the Natural State.
The following was reported Tuesday night:
- Power lines and trees down in Barlind, in Sebastian County
- Tree limbs down on Ware Road in Greenwood in Sebastian County
- Tree fell on a house in Russellville in Pope County
- Quarter-sized hail reported in De Queen in Sevier County
- Quarter-sized hail reported in West Little Rock in Pulaski County
- Tree down across Highway 23 in Franklin County
- A tree was blown down near Mount Ida in Montgomery County
- Trees down along Highway 71 in Gillham in Sevier County
- A tree was blown down on Highway 270 just West of Mt. Ida in Montgomery County
- Large tree on a house near Jonesboro in Craighead County