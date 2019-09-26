Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Through 5 AM Thursday, September 25th

Heading into the overnight hours, ingredients continue to remain favorable for thunderstorms to become strong to severe. That is why a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northwest 1/4 of the state until 5 AM.

With any thunderstorm that can become strong to severe, damage wind will be the main threat. Hail will be possible as well but isolated. Heavy rainfall could produce some localized flash flooding as well.

Below is the latest high-resolution guidance with how timing and coverage of storms could look like tonight into Thursday.