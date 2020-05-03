Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for areas of NE Arkansas

4 PM Update- There severe weather threat has moved out of the area thus ending the severe thunderstorm watch for Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – 1 PM Update- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for portions of northeast Arkansas until 6 PM.

A frontal boundary coupled with heat and moisture is allowing for thunderstorms to develop with some becoming strong to severe.

Large hail and/or brief but strong straight-line winds will be the primary concerns with any thunderstorm that can reach severe status.

