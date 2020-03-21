Four Tornadoes Confirmed Thursday Night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to survey storm damage in Arkansas following severe storms that occurred on the night of Thursday, March 19, 2020.

As of 5 p.m Saturday March 21, 2020, the following tornadoes have been confirmed:

EF-1 Tornado near the community of Retta in Pope County. Estimated wind peak was 110 mph. Path length was 0.81 miles. Path width was about 300 yards. Storm damage was primarily uprooted and snapped trees.

EF-1 Tornado near the community of Dabney in Pope and Van Buren county. Estimated wind peak was 105 mph. Path length was 2.79 miles. Path width was about 200 yards. Storm damage included downed trees, trees blown onto a barn and a travel trailer, destruction of a storage shed and blown roofs off of sheds and barns.

EF-1 Tornado in Baxter County. Estimated wind peak was 100 mph. Path length was 2.16 miles. Path width was about 600 yards. Storm damage was primarily large trees uprooted or snapped and damaged outbuildings. A tree fell through the bedroom of a residence. Part of the roof was blown off another house.

EF-2 Tornado in Boone and Marion county. Estimated wind peak was 120 mph. Path length was 12.5 miles. Path width was 500 yards. Storm damage included broken power poles and damage to some residences, uprooted and snapped trees and roofs blown off homes. Large trees came down, and other structures were also destroyed.

2020 Tornado Count in Arkansas: 14.

(AP/KARK)- Severe storms, including at least one possible tornado, have struck parts of Arkansas, damaging homes and causing widespread damage to trees and power lines.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, a possible tornado hit Everton, which is in Boone County. NWS officials are out today conducting a survey in that area as well as others.

Officials say at least one home was destroyed and another lost its roof to a storm that struck a remote Ozark Mountains area Thursday evening near Pyatt in northern Arkansas, near the Missouri border.

There was damage reported to a house and downed power lines east of Valley Springs, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

Storm damage was also reported at Bruno-Pyatt School.

Numerous downed trees caused widespread power outages in Sharp County, according to the SPC.

According to the Associated Press, at least one person was sent to a hospital in nearby Harrison, Arkansas, with minor injuries.

According to PowerOutage.US, there are 1,067 homes without power as of 6:25 Friday morning, with the majority of the outages in the state being in Baxter County.

Closer to Central Arkansas, there was a report of a possible tornado in Van Buren County, about seven miles south of Dabney.

A large, dangerous and potentiality deadly TORNADO is on the ground in Van Buren county 7 miles south of Dabney moving NE 40mph. Take cover now northeast to Clinton. #arwx — Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) March 20, 2020

There were reports of one-inch diameter hail near the Clinton Municipal Airport.