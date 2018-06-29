Several Mental Health Crisis Centers Delayed in Arkansas Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The state's first crisis stabilization unit has helped hundreds of patients who otherwise could have been prisoners.

Sebastian County opened its unit, which serves low-level offenders with mental illnesses or other behavioral health conditions, on the last day of February in Fort Smith. Since then, it has admitted 222 Arkansans.

"I think they're ahead of schedule in that regard," said St. Rep. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, who chairs the Act 423 Task Force, which oversees the units.

These 24/7 alternatives to jail are popping up across the state but slower than expected. Three other locations were supposed to be up and running by now. Act 423, passed during the 2017 legislative session, created the units, but one may not even open its doors until next year's session.

The next will open in about two weeks in Pulaski County next to the district court juvenile justice complex in Little Rock. The county will host a groundbreaking July 6, ahead of seeing patients.

After several locations fell through, Washington County is shooting for Oct. 1, when it should be finished renovating part of the county courthouse annex in downtown Fayetteville.

A similar problem delayed the final county: Craighead.

"The response they've gotten is from local residents who don't want that facility in their neighborhood," Tucker said.

Craighead will now follow in Pulaski's footsteps, putting its unit on the detention facility property in Jonesboro. But unlike the other three counties, Craighead will have to build from the ground up.

While that facility's opening is still pending, lawmakers are looking ahead to the 2019 legislative session, where they hope to secure funding for at least one more unit.

"The goal the entire time was to have enough units to cover the entire state," Tucker said.

With the southern-most unit in Pulaski County, the state has room to grow but at a cost. It has budgeted $1.6 million a year per unit, but the task force estimates the actual cost comes to $2.3 million. The remainder falls back on the counties and their health providers.

Tucker and other lawmakers hope to eventually open at least eight crisis stabilization units in Arkansas, like neighboring states Mississippi and Oklahoma.