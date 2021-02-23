Several LR schools still closed due to damages from recent snowstorm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District is dealing with several schools still closed after damages caused by the recent snowstorm has forced them to close.

LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore said the five schools that are still closed from damage include Cloverdale Middle Jefferson Elementary, Pulaski Heights Elementary, Pulaski Heights Middle, Watson Elementary. These schools will be closed the entire week and will try to transition to virtual instruction while undergoing repairs according to Superintendent Poore.

HAPPENING NOW: I am doing a zoom interview with LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore to talk about the five schools that are still closed from damage. pic.twitter.com/KOj3ftK8xl — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) February 23, 2021

Poore said Pulaski Heights Middle School and Elementary School are still without electricity and water. He also said that it does not look like students will be back next week at these two schools.

Poore said the district is looking for alternative locations for in-person learning for Pulaski Heights Elementary and Middle for next week.