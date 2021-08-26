Several central Arkansas emergency services experiencing Thursday morning 911 outage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Several central Arkansas emergency services are reporting a 911 outage Thursday morning.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Little Rock police confirmed the outage, with the sheriff’s office saying that the problem may be statewide.

However, Conway police took to Twitter to say that their service had been restored.

The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office says AT&T is working on the issue.

Anyone needing to make an emergency call, but not able to connect, can check their local law enforcement’s social media pages for an alternate number.