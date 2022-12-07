RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – A Russellville medical clinic became a hot spot for a carjacker going around town.

At the Monfee Medical Clinic in Russellville, a patient’s and two employees’ cars were broken into.

Carly Robinson and Meggan Reid are the two workers who said the break-ins happened at around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It was really kind of terrifying to me because it was the window where my child’s car seat is,” Reid said.

The Russellville Police Department said they are investigating six to eight car thefts from Wednesday that happened at different locations. One occurred at Bona Dea Trails.

“It’s scary that that’s in this town,” Robinson said.

Reid and Robinson left their purse with valuables inside their cars, and this is a mistake they said they won’t make again.

Reid said she normally takes her handbag with her everywhere she goes but on Wednesday she said she had too much stuff to carry so she left it in her car.

Robinson had $100 stolen along with several credit cards. She said she canceled all her cards and that there weren’t any transactions seen on her account.

Reid had $210 and some credit cards stolen. She said the thief tried to charge $960 but the credit card company declined the purchase.

Russellville Police weren’t able to provide stats on the number of auto thefts there’s been in the city for the year, but Bryant and Pine Bluff did.

At the end of September, Bryant recorded 143 car thefts compared to 296 in 2021.

Pine Bluff is at 428 for this year and had 372 last year.

The Russellville Police Department asks anyone with information related to the thefts to call them at 479-968-2098.