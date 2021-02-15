Several Arkansas grocery stores closing due to inclement weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With wintry weather bringing snow to the natural state, some Arkansas stores are closing due to inclement weather.

Several Walmart’s and Sam’s Choice stores have closed around the state. You can see the status of Walmart stores in the area HERE.

Wynne Walmart

Sam’s Choice in Conway

Neighborhood Walmart in Sherwood

Sam’s on Bowman Rd. in LR

Cantrell Walmart Supercenter

Bryant Walmart

Sam’s on Higdon Ferry in Hot Springs

Fordyce Walmart

Paris Walmart

Ozark Walmart

Rogers Walmart

Kroger has also announced that they will close their stores Monday night. They posted this statement to the Kroger website. “Due to inclement weather, our stores will be closing at 6 pm Monday, February 15th and will reopen at 7 am on Tuesday, February 16th. Stay warm and be safe!”

