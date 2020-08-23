Seven shot at Pine Bluff gas station, police investigating

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Police are investigating a shooting involving seven people shot that occurred early Sunday morning around 3:00 AM.

The shooting happened at 2901 W. 28th where seven people were shot. Several vehicles, a Citgo gas station, and Wendy’s restaurant were also hit with bullets.

There were no fatalities and the condition and severity of the injured are unknown according to police.

Police say a witness said there was a large crowd in the gas station parking lot. The witness heard a lot of yelling followed by gunshots.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the detective office at 870-730-2090 or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.