Service restored after broken hydrant leads to outages in Benton; boil order in place as precaution

BENTON, Ark. – Some Benton residents experienced issues with their water service Thursday morning due to a broken fire hydrant.

According to officials with Benton Utilities, residents on the south side of the city were experiencing low to no water pressure. General Manager David Vondran said that an estimated 7,000 customers were affected by the issue.

As crews responded to the issue, the learned a fire hydrant near the intersection of East and Willow had been struck and broken. The hydrant is on a 16” water main, which utility workers said had caused “a lake” in the area around the hydrant.

Crews at the scene worked to isolate the issue and get two nearby valves closed. Vondran explained that after the leak was stopped Thursday afternoon, the city’s water plant was working to refill the system, which was expected to be back to normal operations by around 5 p.m.





Customers are being asked to follow a boil order, effective immediately, as a precautionary measure. Vondran noted that some customers may notice sputtering at some water fixtures, which he explained as air in the lines from the leak.

Vondran also wanted to thank customers for their patience and the city crews who worked in the inclement weather to get service restored.