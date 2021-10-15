Senior awarded highest honor for Marine Corp JROTC Friday during Little Rock Catholic High pep rally

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A senior at Little Rock Catholic High received the highest honor someone in the Marine Corps JROTC can earn during a pep rally on Friday.

Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Chad Greenway was awarded the Legion of Valor Bronze Cross during the school-wide pep rally.

Greenway is one of only four cadets in the entire country to receive the award.

The ceremony also celebrated the Catholic High School MCJROTC unit’s designation as a Naval Honor School for the 13th consecutive year, a distinction bestowed only to the top 20% of programs in each region.