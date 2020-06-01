Senator Tom Cotton says on ‘Fox and Friends’: ‘This Violence Ends Tonight’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- This morning Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) joined “Fox and Friends” to discuss the rioting around the country.

Excerpts can be found below. The video may be found here.

Senator Cotton: First, I commend the president for recognizing that Antifa ought to be treated like a terror organization. There are a lot of tools that the president and the Department of Justice have in their tool kit—from the Insurrection Act, to the Explosives Act, to the Riot Act—that can be used to stop this anarchy. Let’s be clear in the broader context here. The video of George Floyd’s death is deeply disturbing. I welcome the quick action by local authorities and the Department of Justice to investigate, to get the facts, and to do justice for George Floyd in accordance with law. And we always respect the rights of peaceful protesters. But anarchy, looting, and rioting we have zero tolerance for and it needs to end tonight.

Senator Cotton: You’re right, Brian, that the riots and anarchy we’ve seen across the country have nothing to do with the death of George Floyd. In Washington, D.C. they set fire to a historic church attended by every president since James Madison. They defaced the Department of Veterans Affairs and the World War II Memorial which honor our veterans. They defaced the Lincoln Memorial, a temple in which we remember the Great Emancipator. What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd. And we will always respect the rights of peaceful protestors that many of these cities saw in the daytime. But the rioting, the anarchy, and the looting ends tonight.

Senator Cotton: If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job to protect our citizens, let’s see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street.

Senator Cotton: I believe the president’s remarks in Florida at the space launch were very appropriate. He said how horrified he was by the video we all saw of George Floyd’s death and that he respected the rights of protestors. But there’s no place in this country—we should have zero tolerance for—anarchy, rioting, and looting. And if necessary, the president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support our local law enforcement and ensure this violence ends tonight. Not one more night.