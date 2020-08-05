Senator Cotton bill to allow concealed carry for prosecutors, federal judges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton is introducing the Protect Our Prosecutors and Judges Act for the state of Arkansas.

This bill will expand the Law Enforcement Officers Saftey Act, which will allow current and retired Law Enforcement Officers to carry concealed firearms. This will include current and retired state, local, and federal prosecutors, as well as federal judges.

Click here for the bill text.

“Judges and prosecutors have been the target of growing threats and violence simply for doing their jobs. They should be able to protect their own lives and their families. Our bill will allow federal judges and prosecutors to defend themselves in a similar way to other law enforcement officers,” said Cotton.