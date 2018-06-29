Senate Passes Farm Bill Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Senate overwhelmingly approves its version of the Farm Bill.

The vote was 86-11.

The bill will now go back to the House, and likely to a conference committee to work out differences between the House and Senate bills.

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement after he joined a bipartisan majority of the Senate to pass the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, commonly referred to as the Farm Bill.

“I want to congratulate Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow on passing a bipartisan Farm Bill through the Senate. We are one step closer to providing certainty and predictability to Arkansas’s farmers and ranchers who are experiencing the most fragile farm economy since the 1980’s farm crisis. I was pleased to see the process move forward. However, I have serious concerns about provisions that were included at the last minute that have the potential to negatively impact farmers in Arkansas and across the country. I am committed working with my colleagues to address these concerns, so that the final bill ensures all farmers and ranchers are able to compete on a level playing field in the global marketplace.”

During the debate, Boozman spoke in support of the legislation on Senate floor while voicing his concerns about some of the provisions.

You can watch his speech in the clip above.