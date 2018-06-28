Senate Ethics Committee Meets Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Senate's new Ethics Committee met for the first time Thursday.

The eight members, five Republicans and three Democrats, are tasked with investigating conflicts of interest allegations against their own.

The committee will determine how that process will work and also create a new financial disclosure system.

The only female committee member, St. Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View), will serve as chair. Irvin says one of the biggest tasks will be ensuring the disclosure system doesn't expose too much personal information about the 35 Senate members, like their addresses.

"Make sure that we have a user-friendly process, a process that really maintains public trust and integrity, but also preserves the sanctity of that person and their families as well," says St. Sen. Irvin.

The new Speaker of the House has said his chamber will work on ethics reform, but has yet to release a plan.