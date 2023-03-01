NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A crash involving two semi-trucks on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock has slowed westbound traffic Wednesday morning.

According to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened just east of I-430 in North Little Rock.

ARDOT officials said that lanes are reopened and westbound traffic is being diverted to Exit 147.

Officials have not released the conditions of the drivers or possible passengers at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.