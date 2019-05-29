Semi trailer catches fire on I-30, driver unharmed
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. - Tuesday night, crews battled a trailer fire on Interstate 30 in Saline County (near mile marker 110).
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the driver is not injured and was able to detach the truck from the trailer.
