Local News

Semi trailer catches fire on I-30, driver unharmed

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:57 PM CDT

Semi trailer catches fire on I-30, driver unharmed

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. - Tuesday night, crews battled a trailer fire on Interstate 30 in Saline County (near mile marker 110).

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the driver is not injured and was able to detach the truck from the trailer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News

  • KARK 4 News Mobile App

  • Arkansas Storm Team Mobile App