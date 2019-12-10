SEMI-FINALS: The Voice eliminations tonight, will Marybeth make it?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All eyes on the hit show The Voice tonight as an Arkansan fights to make it to the show’s finale next week.

Armorel, Arkansas teen Marybeth Byrd belted a Carrie Underwood hit last night hoping America will vote her through.

Our Hilary Hunt was live in Conway today where a watch party is set to kick off in a couple of hours.

Hilary tells us it goes from eight performers down to four tonight, and dozens of Byrd Watchers will be piled in the Taylors made Cafe off of Highway 365.

Will she make the finale? That is the question on the minds of many.

All eyes were glued to the screen last night as Marybeth performed twice. Her solo ‘Before He Cheats’ and a duo with her teammate Jake Hoot.

A big performance before elimination round, her coach John Legend thrilled with her performance.

Now fingers are crossed that she will move on.

“There is a lot of good people left, but I really do think Marybeth has what it takes and we are super excited,” says Tracey Howell a fan.

The show kicks off at 8 p.m. tonight and is only an hour long.

The watch party at Taylors Made Cafe is open to anyone, so come out and help us cheer on Marybeth Byrd.

If Marybeth is in the bottom she will perform for the last spot in the Final 4, so keep your eyes on the lookout and be ready to vote for her if that does happen. You will go to https://www.nbc.com/the-voice to vote there.