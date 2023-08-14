PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – Pulaski County deputies said that a security guard was hit by a vehicle Monday morning in front of Joe T. Robinson Elementary School.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said that the security guard was hit on Highway 10 while directing traffic for the school.

#Breakingnews Officials with PCSSD tell me a security guard has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car around 7:40am while directing traffic for Robinson Elementary School on highway 10. They say he was hit fairly hard and do not yet know his condition. State police… https://t.co/GVhU167Tu7 pic.twitter.com/EC2LYC7kEP — Tylisa Hampton (@TylisaHamptontv) August 14, 2023

Officials said that the guard was taken to a local hospital but have not released information on his condition at this time.

Arkansas Department of Transportation officials reported that all westbound lanes on Highway 10 are closed. ARDOT officials reported the incident at 7:40 a.m.

Students and staff at Joe T. Robinson Elementary returned to school Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.