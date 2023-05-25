LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A University of Central Arkansas student was given jail time and a fine Thursday for his protest for transgender rights in Conway.

UCA student Colburn Clark had protested in November as the Conway school board voted on restricting bathroom access and room assignment to a student’s gender assigned at birth.

Clark was one of three students arrested at the time for chanting “trans lives matter” outside the meeting room and refusing to leave.

Judge Chris Carnahan found Clark guilty of misdemeanor criminal trespassing and sentenced him to three days in jail and a $650 in fines, with $300 for criminally trespassing and the other $350 for failing to disperse.

Earlier Carnahan had sentenced protestor Alex Barnett to 10 days in jail and $950 in fines.

Barnett and others were outside Clark’s hearing chanting “trans lives matter” as the trial took place, and Barnett said he felt their protesting led to Clark receiving a lesser term than he did.

“Quite frankly, I was expecting Colburn to get more days,” he said. “If I were to credit anything as to why he got less time than he did is because we showed up.”

Clark’s attorney did not want to appear on camera but said an appeal, which must be filed within 30 days, was likely. Court records show Clark’s attorney is Chris Murray of Conway.