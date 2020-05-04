Second Arkansas Food Bank Distribution Drive at Outlets of Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Outlets of Little Rock (OutletsofLittleRock.com) will host a second drive-up food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Foodbank on Thursday, May 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m., while supplies last. The Arkansas Foodbank will feed up to 1,500 families. Vehicles should enter from Bass Pro Parkway near Loves Travel Center into the parking lot at the North entry across from Movie Tavern. All other entry points will be closed.

“The need has never been greater, and we are pleased to be able to host this vital food distribution which will be able to serve even more families,” says Teresa Deen, General Manager of Outlets of Little Rock.

We welcome anyone who needs food on a first come, first served basis. Each donation will provide enough items for approximately 40 meals per family. Those seeking donations must remain in vehicle, no walk-ups allowed. Only one donation per vehicle.

The Arkansas Foodbank is the largest hunger relief organization in the state serving 33 counties in central and southern Arkansas. All Arkansas Foodbank organizers will follow health guidelines by wearing gloves, masks, and practicing social distancing.