Sebastian County woman charged with conspiracy of murder of her husband

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A local woman has been charged with Conspiracy to commit Capital Murder of her husband.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the woman’s handyman who told them she had come to him trying to convince him to kill her husband.

Police say, the handyman was fitted with a wire by law enforcement and went to discuss the situation with the woman.

Mary Byers-Diaz was then heard on tape discussing plans for murdering her husband, Dr. Lawrence Diaz.

Court documents say, at the end of the conversation the handyman left with his payment of a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and the signed title.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office was then granted a warrant for the arrest of Diaz.