Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office need help identifying woman

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office took a report from a woman who had gone to her car that was parked at Choctaw Casino and found that someone had stolen her purse from her car.

The items that were taken were $7,000 in cash, an iPhone, debit and credit cards, some prescription drugs, and checks.

According to deputies, several days later the woman found out that someone with her ID had cashed a check for $1,000 at a bank in Fort Smith.

Investigators were able to get surveillance footage from the bank of the person who passed the woman’s check.





The sheriff’s office is asked the public for help in identifying the person who cashed the check for $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call 479-783-1051 and ask for CID. Callers may ask to remain anonymous.