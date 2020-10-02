Searcy woman rounds up community to buy gift cards for the entire police department

SEARCY, Ark.– As law enforcement across the country is under fire, the Searcy community is working to make sure police officers feel appreciated.

“With all the political unrest and upheaval, it seemed like a really good time to do something positive,” said Marka Bennett.

Bennett says it all started with her Facebook post a few weeks ago, encouraging her friends to pick up gift cards from local businesses to give to the Searcy Police Department.

“It turned into just a huge outpouring of support in our community for the police,” said Bennett.

Bennett says her goal was to ensure that not just every officer in the department received a gift card, but also every employee.

“It started out as let’s defend the police, instead of defund the police,” recalled Bennett.

Searcy Police Chief, Steve Hernandez, says they received 127 gift cards from the community, valued at more than $2100.

“To get that appreciation that she’s garnered from several citizens, we are very appreciative,” said Chief Hernandez.

At a time when the nation is asking for a change in their local police departments, Hernandez says this act of kindness speaks to the officers who wear the badge in Searcy.

“I think it says a lot about our department as a whole, that we are doing the right thing,” said Hernandez.

Bennett says they tried to make sure most of the gift cards were from local businesses, hoping to help those places out too as they try to keep their doors open during the pandemic.