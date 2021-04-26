Searcy schools joining Purple Star program to serve military families

SEARCY, Ark. – From moving city to city to having a parent go on deployments, it can be tough for military children. Searcy Public schools is making sure those students have a support system.

Gavin and Zachary Bacon were born four years apart, in two separate cities and two separate states.

Their dad Master Sergeant James Bacon is in the National Guard and they know what it’s like to move every few years.

“You always have to get new friends and you have to adapt to everyone new,” Gavin said.

When they came to the Natural State, that process got a whole lot easier.

“The teachers reaching out, asking us how we’re doing, how we’ve been adjusting to life here in Searcy,” MSgt. Bacon said.

Bacon said the staff at Searcy Public schools takes the time to check in with families just like theirs.

“It’s invaluable,” MSgt. Bacon said.

The district is applying to be a Purple Star School. Superintendent Diane Barrett says counselors will now go through training on how to help military children with everything from moving to deployments.

“How to relate to those children and how to talk through some of those maybe some of their fears and difficulties,” Barrett said.

She said it’s the district’s way of saying ‘thank you’ for their service.

“Just being that support system for the whole family,” Barrett said.

Bacon said this kind of distinction is what a lot of military families look for in a district. There are three other districts with the Purple Star recognition.