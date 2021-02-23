Searcy Restaurant needs help to win $5,000 for a local food bank

SEARCY, Ark. – Suzanne Raiford of Daisy’s Lunchbox Café and Bakery in Searcy has won big for her cooking, and now she has a chance at winning big for her community.

Raiford recently won $5,000 cash and marketing support for her restaurant in a national recipe contest from General Mills Foodservice.

Now, there is a chance to win an additional $5,000 for a local food bank, so now is the time to rally the local community to take a step in helping.

Suzanne was also a winner in the 2019 contest and won People’s Choice vote last year, which earned a donation to a local charity.

Voting started on Monday and will go through Friday, February 26.

To vote just visit the website below, lend support to the community, and discover a fabulous recipe that will make your mouth water.

Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest 2020 (generalmillscf.com)