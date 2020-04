SEARCY, Ark. — The Searcy Police Department needs your help finding Leslie Wayne Clark Jr, 34.

Leslie was last seen about 15 days ago in the area of the Mayfair Hotel Apartments on Spring Street in Searcy.

Leslie is about 5’8″ and around 170 pounds.

If anyone has any information or know the location of Leslie, please contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 501-279-1038