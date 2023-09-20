SEARCY, Ark. – Police in Searcy are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman.

Officials with the Searcy Police Department said they are looking for 45-year-old Joni Davidson who they say was last seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said she was driving on Hefner Street in a gray 1998 Nissan Frontier pickup truck. Police officials said the truck’s passenger side mirror is broken off and the Arkansas license plate number is 594 SOK.

Officers said Davidson was last seen wearing black flip flops, blue jean shorts and a blue t-shirt with “Downey Trucking” printed on it.

Image: Searcy Police Department

Anyone with information on Davidson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-268-3531.