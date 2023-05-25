SEARCY, Ark. – Locals in Searcy will be adding some life to fire hydrants in the city.

Officials said people around Searcy can participate in the “Paint Your Fire Hydrant” campaign in an effort to symbolize their commitment to safeguarding children.

The campaign is an effort by the nonprofit Operation Rescue Children to raise awareness for child exploitation & human trafficking.

Operation Rescue Children founder and president Keith Waggoner spoke about the initiative.

“We believe that every child deserves a safe and secure environment to grow, learn, and thrive,” Waggoner said. “By creating a visual reminder of our collective commitment, we hope to raise awareness, encourage conversations, and inspire action that will help save the lives of countless children.”

According to officials, local law enforcement agencies, community leaders and partnering organizations will join forces with Operation Rescue Children to support the “Paint Your Fire Hydrant” campaign.

A form can be filled out to participate in the initiative. For more information, visit OperationRescueChildren.org.