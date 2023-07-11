SEARCY, Ark. – Searcy police have arrested two who are currently held in the White County Detention Center as law enforcement officers investigate the July 9 death of a 26-year-old woman.

A Searcy Police Department spokesperson said Tuesday that 33-year-old Leroy Sanders and 36-year-old Tara Sanders were arrested as suspects on July 10 on the suspicion that they sold fentanyl that ultimately caused the woman’s death.

Officials said the pair are also suspected of a male’s death due to fentanyl in February as a result of the investigation into the woman’s death. Possible charges have not been listed in relation to the second death.

Tara Sanders (courtesy White County Detention Center) Leroy Sanders (courtesy White County Detention Center)

Both are facing charges of aggravated death by delivery and delivery of fentanyl and are being held without bond with a Sept. 5 court date.

Tara Sanders is also facing charges of furnishing prohibited articles into a correction facility after a fentanyl pill was found on her as she was being processed into the detention center, officials said.

When the pair were arrested, they were both out on bond and facing charges of fentanyl trafficking. Court records show the pair were arrested in separate incidents, Leroy Sanders on July 18 and Tara Sanders on April 27.

The Arkansas Death by Delivery Act, signed into law on April 11, provides a maximum penalty of life in prison if someone is found guilty of trafficking fentanyl.