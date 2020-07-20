Searcy man arrested in animal cruelty case

SEARCY, Ark. — Police arrested a man for cruelty to animals after police say he shot a dog early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Searcy Police department had been called to the area of Woodruff Street and Park Street after shots being fired were reported.

Officers say they had also heard another shot in the area of South Pecan and Crisp Avenue.

Officers say they made contact with three people in the parking lot of Stonegate Manor Apartments.

One of them ran on foot from the area. This person was identified as Devon Marquise Willis, 24.

Officers said that Willis was seen to have a gun in his waistband as he fled. Willis was later located at the back of a residence on South Elm Street.

Detectives with the Searcy Police Department responded and started an investigation.

Through the course of the investigation, it was later found that Willis had shot and killed a dog in

this area.

Willis was taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center where he is being

charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Cruelty to Animals, Disorderly Conduct,

Fleeing on Foot, Public Intoxication, and Possession of Firearm by Certain Persons class B

Felony.



This case is under investigation.