Searcy hit and run leaves one dead, police looking for suspect

SEARCY, Ark. — On Sunday officers with the Searcy Police Department responded

to the area of Auto Zone on East Race Street for an unknown trouble call.

When they arrived, officers found Johnny D. Williams Jr, 28, laying on the ground

unresponsive.

Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Williams had been struck by a vehicle.

A suspect has been developed and the police are currently looking for her.

The suspect the police are looking for is Twyla D. Glass, 36.

Northstar Ambulance Service took Williams to the local hospital where he

was later pronounced dead.

If anyone knows of her location please contact the Searcy Police Department Criminal

Investigation Division at 501-279-1038.