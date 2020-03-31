Searcy couple makes the best of situation after half-marathon was canceled due to COVID-19

SEARCY, Ark. — COVID 19 causing the cancelation of a lot of events, but a family in Searcy decided to make the best of a canceled half marathon.

The Bristos were set to compete in their first half marathon together in 13 years, despite it being canceled they still decided to run the full distance in a trail they mapped out.

To their surprise the couples kids made signs and followed them along the way.

The kids even made fake medals; they say they just wanted their parents to be rewarded for their hard work.







“Just because they have been working so hard on like training and stuff and I know mom really wanted to accomplish this so we wanted to make it special and as much as like the real thing so they didn’t have to go run a sad 13.1 miles alone,” said Anna Bristo, kid of marathon runners.