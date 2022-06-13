SEARCY, Ark. – Burlene Shepard never expected to find love with the boy next door, but that’s exactly what happened after she became a resident of The Crossing at Riverside Health and Rehab in Searcy back in February 2021.

Shepard had never been married but at the age of 65, she met 66-year-old John Fisher who took up residence in a nearby room at The Crossing after she had been there a year.

A friendship developed with the two becoming acquainted through long talks and short walks, as he would push her wheelchair around the center.

“He proposed on March 28 at 4 o’clock in the afternoon,” Shepard said.

Before a host of friends, family and staff members, the couple exchanged vows on June 9 in a double-ring ceremony in the great room at The Crossing, with Pastor David “Doc” Spurlin of Kindred Hospice officiating.

“It was awesome,” Shepard said, “That was my first wedding.”

The bride wore a two-piece cream-colored, flowy suit with lace accents and veil along with silver slippers. The groom wore a two-piece black ensemble with a white bowtie and tweed hat.

The bride entered the room to Physical therapist Emeka Moh singing “I Will Always Love You” before they exchanged their vows.

“The Crossing family made it real sweet. It was pretty. The highlight was when Emeka sang,” Fisher said.

A heartfelt congratulations on the couple’s nuptials proving that feeling young at heart is just as sweet at any age.