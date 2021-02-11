Searcy church working to keep community warm

SEARCY, Ark. – Finding ways to help the community in the midst of a pandemic can be challenging for shelters and churches across the country. A church in Searcy found an innovative way to help those stuck in the cold by casting a line to make sure no one goes without.

As the ice coats the ground, more people come knocking on the First United Methodist doors in Searcy to seek salvation from the cold.

“A couple of guys came to us while we were working, and they needed some warm clothes,” Associate Pastor Jesse James said.

James said their first priority is helping those in need, but the pandemic has presented some challenges.

“We’re trying to keep everybody safe but trying to keep our community warm,” James said.

Right about that time, a post popped up on Facebook that sparked an idea.

“It was almost like divine intervention so I said ‘let’s do it,'” James said.

With other church leaders and members, they stocked up on the essentials.

“We have socks. I also grabbed some extra pairs of gloves and a couple more hats,” Facilities Manager Bill LaGrange said.

The individually pack each item, then hang it up on a clothesline on the fence outside the church. “For anybody in the community that’s in need, walk by and take what you need,” James said.

In just 24 hours about half of the bags were gone. They are continuing to restock the fence as the cold continues.

“Being the hands and feet of Christ and sharing Jesus’ warmth with the world,” James said.

The community is also invited to help out. To donate, just place the items in a plastic bag and hang it up on the line.

