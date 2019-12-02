Searcy Christmas Parade moved to Monday, December 16th

SEARCY, Ark. — The City of Searcy is pleased to reschedule the Searcy Holiday of Lights Christmas Parade to 6:00 p.m., Monday, December 16th (originally December 7th). This date was selected to allow Searcy High School and Harding Academy football teams and supporters the opportunity to attend and participate in the Christmas Parade.

The Searcy High School Football team will be playing for the state championship this Saturday, December 7 and the Harding Academy High School Football team will be in the semi-finals for the state championship this Friday, December 6.

The Mayor of Searcy wishes to thank all of the Christmas parade participants for their understanding in the need to make this change.