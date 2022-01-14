Search for Maumelle woman missing after going paddleboarding on Arkansas River enters third day

MAUMELLE, Ark. – The search continues Friday for a Maumelle woman missing for two days after going paddle boarding on the Arkansas River.

Ashley Haynes went out on the river around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and when she wasn’t home by 5, her family called police.

Since then, crews have been canvassing the river, day and night. They found her paddleboard and a snack bag, but there is still no sign of her.

“We’re still in an active search mode, and as far as when it goes from recovery to rescue or rescue to recovery, that’s an individual case basis and we’re certainly not at that level as we speak,” Capt. David Collins with the Maumelle Police Department said.

Haynes’ family, friends and neighbors gathered outside Maumelle Country Club for a vigil Thursday night, with about 75 people showing up with candles in hand, praying for her safe return home.

“It’s amazing how many people came out just to give their prayers to them,” volunteer Stephanie Martin said.

“I’m not surprised to see this many people here,” volunteer Sayra Crandle added. “She touches everybody’s life that she’s ever met. She’s just that person.”

Maumelle police are asking everyone to stay off the river to keep from hindering their efforts.