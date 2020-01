LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas hunter is searching for his canine companion who’s been reported lost in the Bayou Meto WMA.

A Tuesday afternoon post on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) Facebook page says “Freddy” was last seen on the western Upper Vallier levee, 3.2 miles south-southeast of the Mulberry Access. The Bayou Meto WMA is in Arkansas and Jefferson counties.

Freddy has his name tattooed inside his ear, the post adds.

“Please contact us if found,” the AGFC says.