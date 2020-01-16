Search for accused killer Brian Freeman continues, mother of victim wants justice

CABOT, Ark.- Wednesday was day two of “Operation Backtrack” in Royse City, Texas, but there was no sign of wanted Arkansas fugitive Brian Keith Freeman or his remains, but the search is far from over.

Judy West, Lori Hannah’s mother, is hoping there will be some answers so her family can put it behind them.

West says she doesn’t know what to expect.

West says every day, she hopes this will go away so her daughter can rest in peace.

“Sometimes, I come sit at the table and look at the pictures,” says West.

Memories cover the walls at Judy West’s home.

It’s been almost three years since her daughter, Lori Hannah, was murdered.

“Nobody saw this coming at all,” West says. “She wore a smile all the time and she was the life of the party.”

Her ex-fiance, Brian Keith Freeman, is accused of killing her.

His last known whereabouts are in Royse City, Texas.

US Marshals and several agencies are looking for his remains.

Officials say Freeman walked into the woods and committed suicide just days after the tragic murder.

It’s something that West thinks about all the time.

“It’s an up and a down type of thing,” West explains. “One day, you will hear that they have a lead and that kind of builds you up that they may find him and that is the ultimate for me if they find him.”

Crews found a boat and a shirt during the search, but none of the items have been confirmed to belong to Freeman.

“I’m ready for this part of the story to be done,” says West.

“How much do you miss your daughter?” KARK’s Re’Chelle Turner asked West.

“I couldn’t even tell you how much I miss her,” West replies. “There are no words.”

Hannah leaves behind a daughter.

Crews will continue to search in Royse City, Texas on Thursday.