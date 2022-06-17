LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A bronze statue was reported stolen Friday from Little Rock’s Vogel Schwartz Sculpture Garden in Riverfront Park.

According to the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, the sculpture was stolen sometime this past week.

The sculpture by Bryan Massey, Sr., is titled “Jazz Player” and depicts a musician playing a tenor saxophone.

It was created in 2009 in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center and Park and installed in the sculpture garden in 2010.

The sculpture was one of three that sits on a pedestal, with another one of the three found removed but laying on the ground in the park.

Anyone with information concerning the theft is asked to call police at (501) 371-4605.