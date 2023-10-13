MALVERN, Ark. – Friday night stadium lights dimmed for a moment to pay tribute to a fallen officer and his family.

In 2020, Brent Scrimshire was killed in the line of duty working for the Hot Springs Police Department.

Friday, his son Wyatt was honored for his strength and resilience through a dark time.

“Explaining that daddy wasn’t coming home, it’s just a young age and a hard age to kind of explain that,” Scrimshire’s wife Rachel said.

At the time of his death, Wyatt was just 4 years old. Now 7, his name is being added to a new roster.

During halftime, Wyatt was presented with the Adam Brown Award, given to children who show adversity in tough situations.

Brown was an Arkansas native and died in 2010 while overseas. He was a Navy Seal.

Mike Glisson was Brown’s football coach growing up and has honored the fallen hero for the last 12 years with this award.

“I told the Brown’s; I will never let them forget your son and we can’t forget Brent Scrimshire either. It’s up to us to keep their names out there,” Glisson said.

Rachel says the night was one she will never forget, as the crowd not only honors her son, but her husband.

“It just reminds me he’s not forgotten, and people still remember his sacrifice,” Scrimshire said.