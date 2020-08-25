Scott County couple found dead; suspect in custody

SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the murders of a couple whose bodies were found early Monday morning inside their home.

According to police, the bodies of Bobby Slagle, 81, and his wife, Martha Slagle, 69 were found in a bedroom inside their home.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department got a phone call around 1 a.m. Monday from someone at the Slagle’s home saying he had cut his foot and needed help.

A sheriff’s deputy went to the home and later arrested Dustin Wayne Shores, 35, who was found in the house. Shores is being held at the Scott County Detention Center waiting for criminal charges.